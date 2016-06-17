



What the campaign’s turned into – and why they’re not “all the same.”





Racism and very different experiences I remember from growing up.





How I contrast Nigel Farage with my Mum.





How very British is immigration.





Why it’s incredible that people pretend that Britain of all countries can’t cope with coming together with other nations.





How disgusted I am by the bullies and cowards who are dragging Britain back to bigotry.





And most of all, out of all the hate and dividing people and screams of “Traitors”, knowing that for decent people on both sides of the vote that this is not the Britain we want.

Britain is better than this.

Hate. Racism. Now murder.Whether you’re In or Out, there are values the great, decent majority of British people agree on.We’ve all got to take responsibility now. Because Britain is better than this, and we can’t just leave it to somebody else.Last night I was so appalled, so upset and so angry that I just recorded what I felt.Please listen to my appeal and those of so many other people. And let your voice be heard too. Because it’s gone way too far to sit back, shake your head, and just hope someone else does something.

