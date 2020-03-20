1 Robot (Tom Baker, 1974-5)

A Doctor Who and the Cybermen (book, Patrick Troughton, 1975)

2 An Unearthly Child (William Hartnell, 1963)

B Doctor Who in an Exciting Adventure With the Daleks (book, William Hartnell, 1964)

C Doctor Who – Series One Trailer: The Trip of a Lifetime (TV, Christopher Eccleston, 2005)

3 Rose (Christopher Eccleston, 2005)

D Doctor Who and the Auton Invasion (book, Jon Pertwee, 1974)

4 Ghost Light (Sylvester McCoy, 1989)

E Doctor Who – Home Truths (audio, William Hartnell, 2008)

5 Genesis of the Daleks (Tom Baker, 1975)

6 Last Christmas (Peter Capaldi, 2014)

F Doctor Who – Tales of Trenzalore (book, Matt Smith, 2014)

7 The Rescue (William Hartnell, 1965)

8 The End of the World (Christopher Eccleston, 2005)

G Doctor Who – Alien Bodies (book, Paul McGann, 1997)

9 The War Games (Patrick Troughton, 1969)

H Doctor Who and the Two Doctors (book, Colin Baker with Patrick Troughton, 1985)

10 Utopia / The Sound of Drums / Last of the Time Lords (David Tennant, 2007)

J The Night of the Doctor (TV, Paul McGann with…, 2013)

K Faction Paradox – The Book of the War (book, Time War…?, 2002)

11 The Day of the Doctor (Matt Smith, David Tennant and John Hurt with…, 2013)

L Doctor Who – The War Doctor 2: Infernal Devices (audio, John Hurt, 2016)

12 Carnival of Monsters (Jon Pertwee, 1973)

13 Vengeance on Varos (Colin Baker, 1985)

14 Paradise Towers (Sylvester McCoy, 1987)

M Doctor Who and the Creature From the Pit (book, Tom Baker, 1981)

15 Boom Town (Christopher Eccleston, 2005)

16 The Caves of Androzani (Peter Davison with…, 1984)

17 The Enemy of the World (Patrick Troughton, 1967-8)

N Daleks – Invasion Earth 2150AD (Film, Peter Cushing, 1966)

18 Doctor Who and the Silurians (Jon Pertwee, 1970)

19 Kill the Moon (Peter Capaldi, 2014)

P Doctor Who: The New Adventures – Damaged Goods (book, Sylvester McCoy, 1996)

Q Doctor Who and the Ark In Space (book, Tom Baker, 1977)

20 The Talons of Weng-Chiang (Tom Baker, 1977)

R Jago & Litefoot Series 1 (audio, Christopher Benjamin & Trevor Baxter, 2010)

(Cheat and start with Doctor Who – The Mahogany Murderers)

S Doctor Who: The New Adventures – All-Consuming Fire (book, Sylvester McCoy, 1994)

21 The Crimson Horror (Matt Smith, 2013)

T Doctor Who – The Tides of Time (graphic novel, Peter Davison, 1982 / 2005)

T/A TV21 – The Dalek Chronicles (comic strip, the Daleks, 1965-7 / collected 1994)

U The Sarah Jane Adventures – The Mad Woman in the Attic (TV, Elisabeth Sladen, 2009)

22 Kinda (Peter Davison, 1982)

V The Daleks’ Master Plan (TV [3 episodes + 9 soundtrack], William Hartnell, 1965-66)

23 The Curse of Fenric (Sylvester McCoy, 1989)

24 The Dæmons (Jon Pertwee, 1971)

W Doctor Who – The Shadows of Avalon (book, Paul McGann, 2000)

X Doctor Who – The Holy Terror (audio, Colin Baker, 2000)

25 Pyramids of Mars (Tom Baker, 1975)

Y Doctor Who – Fallen Gods (book, Paul McGann, 2003)

Z Doctor Who: The Novel Adaptations – Love and War (audio, Sylvester McCoy, 2012)

26 The Tomb of the Cybermen (Patrick Troughton, 1967)

AA Doctor Who – The Eye of Torment (graphic novel, Peter Capaldi, 2015)

27 The Daleks (William Hartnell, 1963-4)

BB Doctor Who: The New Adventures – The Also People (book, Sylvester McCoy, 1995)

CC Doctor Who: The Missing Adventures – Venusian Lullaby (book, William Hartnell, 1994)

28 Planet of Evil (Tom Baker, 1975)

DD The Tenth Planet (TV [3 episodes + 1 animated], William Hartnell, 1966)

29 The Trial of a Time Lord (Colin Baker with…, 1986)

30 Amy’s Choice (Matt Smith with…, 2010)

31 The Aztecs (William Hartnell, 1964)

EE Doctor Who: The New Adventures – Lucifer Rising (book, Sylvester McCoy, 1993)

32 The Fires of Pompeii (David Tennant, 2008)

FF Doctor Who – The Iron Legion (graphic novel, Tom Baker, 1979-1980 / 2004)

GG Doctor Who – The Pirate Loop (book, David Tennant, 2007)

33 Enlightenment (Peter Davison, 1983)

HH Doctor Who – The Stones of Venice (audio, Paul McGann, 2001)

34 City of Death (Tom Baker, 1979)

35 The Zygon Invasion / The Zygon Inversion (Peter Capaldi, 2015)

JJ The Macra Terror (TV [4 animated], Patrick Troughton, 1967)

36 The Happiness Patrol (Sylvester McCoy, 1988)

KK Doctor Who and the Cave-Monsters (book, Jon Pertwee, 1974)

37 The Androids of Tara (Tom Baker, 1978)

LL The Evil of the Daleks (TV [1 episode + 6 soundtrack], Patrick Troughton, 1967)

38 Human Nature / The Family of Blood (David Tennant, 2007)

MM Doctor Who and the Time Warrior (book, Jon Pertwee, 1978)

39 The Doctor’s Wife (Matt Smith, 2011)

NN Doctor Who: The New Adventures – Lungbarrow (book, Sylvester McCoy with…, 1997)

40 Doctor Who (The TV Movie) (Paul McGann with Sylvester McCoy, 1996)

41 Dark Water / Death In Heaven (Peter Capaldi, 2014)

OO Doctor Who and the Doomsday Weapon (book, Jon Pertwee, 1974)

42 Logopolis (Tom Baker with…, 1981)

PP Doctor Who – Castrovalva (book, Peter Davison, 1983)

QQ The Sarah Jane Adventures – Death of the Doctor (TV, Elisabeth Sladen with Matt Smith, 2010)

43 Revelation of the Daleks (Colin Baker, 1985)

RR Torchwood – They Keep Killing Suzie (TV, John Barrowman, 2006)

SS Doctor Who – The Stealers of Dreams (book, Christopher Eccleston, 2005)

44 Bad Wolf / The Parting of the Ways (Christopher Eccleston with…, 2005)

TT Doctor Who – Jubilee (audio, Colin Baker, 2003)

45 Earthshock (Peter Davison, 1982)

46 Remembrance of the Daleks (Sylvester McCoy, 1988)

UU Doctor Who – Remembrance of the Daleks (book, Sylvester McCoy, 1990)

47 The Dalek Invasion of Earth (William Hartnell, 1964)

48 Spearhead From Space (Jon Pertwee, 1970)

VV The Invasion (TV [6 episodes + 2 animated], Patrick Troughton, 1968)

49 Love & Monsters (David Tennant, 2006)

WW Doctor Who: The New Adventures – Happy Endings (book, Sylvester McCoy, 1996)

50 The Mind Robber (Patrick Troughton, 1968)

51 Survival (Sylvester McCoy, 1989)

52 The Girl Who Died (Peter Capaldi, 2015)

53 The Deadly Assassin (Tom Baker, 1976)